It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Evans of Georgeville, Québec announce his passing on May 22, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Eric is the loving father of Erika (David), Janet (Steven), and Meredith (Warren), and grandfather of Alanna and Ryan. He is the son of the late Norman Evans and the late Frances Taylor, and dear brother of Robert, Norma, and Ruth. He was predeceased by his brother Art. He will be greatly missed by his many relatives and friends.
Eric spent nearly 80 years in Georgeville, Québec where he served as mayor for decades and was an active member of the community. He was always ready to help a neighbor with his time and skills. All who called him a friend knew he was stubborn, but kind and generous, and loved a good laugh.
Memorial donations may be made in Eric's name to the Georgeville United Church (63 Magoon Point Road, Georgeville QC, J0B 1T0) or the Canadian Cancer Society (5151, boul. de l'Assomption, Montréal, Québec, H1T 4A9).
A memorial service to honor Eric's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.