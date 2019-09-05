|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home on August 31, 2019 with his family by his side. Predeceased by wife Barbara Seguin and survived by loving wife, Joy Banks.
He also leaves behind his children: Chuck (Vicky), Kenny (Ronnie), Donnie, Jennifer (Scott), Christopher (Amanda), Jonathan (Jennifer); Grandpa to: Jeffrey, Maeghan (Juan), Christopher, Olivia, Cloë, Nicholas, Kristen, Will, Jacob, Kaïla, Cayden; Brother to: Margaret (late Edward), the late Lois (late Cork), late Betty (Hugh), Norman (Barbara), Ronnie (Lynn); he will also be sadly missed by many nephews and nieces, Auntie Lois, his Brome Fair and Creek Church families.
The family would like to thank the late Dr. Bill Barakett, Dr. Vincent Lamoureux, Dr. Michel Pavic and the palliative care nurses, Nicole and Carole for all their loving care and support during these difficult times.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
Family and friends are welcome to meet at the Fairview at the Brome Fair grounds on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Creek United Church followed by a reception at the Fulford Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's memory may be made to CHUS Fleurimont or the CLSC de Cowansville-Larouche (palliative care) would be appreciated https://www.imakeanonlinedonation.org/fondationchus/
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 6, 2019