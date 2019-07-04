|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS-Fleurimont of Sherbrooke, QC, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Sonny Steinman, in his 88th year, was the dear son of the late Dave Steinman and the late Sadie Steinman and the loving husband of Eileen Steinman, living in Sherbrooke, QC.
The service will be held at the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home (601 Conseil Street, Sherbrooke, QC, J1G 1K4) on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by the burial in the Agudath Achim Cemetery, Sherbrooke, QC.
He leaves to mourn his loving children: Julie and Eric Steinman; his sister Cynthia (William Marcus). He was also the dear brother of the late Rhoda Freedlander (the late Philip), the late Stanley Steinman (Claudette), the late Shirley Wolfe (the late Morty). Also left to mourn are his many adored nephews and nieces, other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chabad of Sherbrooke, 6650 Westbury Ave., Montreal, QC, H23W 2X6, would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 5, 2019