Ernest John Houghton Turner


1949 - 2019
Ernest John Houghton Turner Obituary
He loved farming and lived for his farm in Dunham. He passed away peacefully at the CHUS in Sherbrooke, Qc.
Son of the late Houghton and Mary Watson Turner. Predeceased by his younger brother Kenneth. Survived by sister Margaret (David Lyon) of Belleville, On., Dorothy (Doug Hall) of Owen Sound, On., Philip (Diane) of St-Côme, Qc. Fondly remembered by his many friends, old and new. 
Cremation has taken place with ­private interment planned for a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019
