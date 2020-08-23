1/1
Ernest John Shaughnessy
In Sherbrooke the 12th of August 2020 at age 89 passed away Mr. Ernest John Shaughnessy. He was the husband of late wife Rose-Ida Bouchard and the son of late William Alexandre Shaughnessy and late Laura Desruisseaux.

Visitations: Saturday, August 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held the same day at 3 p.m. The burial will be at Johnville cemetery at a later date.

Left to cherish his memory, his children Eric (Diane Brisson) and Maureen (Greg May), his daughter in law Carole Nadeau (Clement Girard), His grandchildren Alexandre Shaughnessy (Veronique), Andrew (Sarah), Phillippe (Sarah-Eve), Kassandra May (Steven), Michael Tremblay, Cynthia (Sebastien), Maxime Girard (Christina) and Simon-Pierre (Stephane). His great-grandchildren Liam, Adam, James, Noah Shaughnessy and Tomas Tremblay. His nieces and nephews, great nieces & great nephews in the Shaughnessy family Elsie Shaughnessy, Barry (Kathy), Robert, Suzanne, Shirley-Ann McVety (Bob), Shirley Wright/Sandra Gilliam (Wayne) Brittnay/Felicia, Lydia May and Mr. Brisson.

Special thanks to Grace Village's personnel for the beautiful year spent at the residence and to the employees on the 6th floor at l'Hotel Dieu de Sherbrooke.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
