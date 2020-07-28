Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Memphrémagog on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
Cherished husband of late Pierrette Gaudreau, loving father of Lynne (Laurent Corriveau), precious grandfather of Alexandre, Sébastien, Véronique and of his great-grandson William.
He also leaves to mourn his sister Béatrice (late Joe Sévigny), his brothers Georges (late Tootie) and Robert (late Betty); his sisters-in-law Lise Gaudreau, Lily Gaudreau and Huguette Charbonneau (late Jacques); his brother-in-law Jean-Paul Lajoie (late Georgette); his nieces, nephews, other family, many friends and companions of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Visitation will take place at Complexe funéraire Ledoux on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel of the complex, for close family.
Family would like to thank the doctors, staff and volunteers at the CSSS Memphrémagog for the compassion and professional care given to our dear Ernest.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Fondation de l'Hôpital Memphrémagog https://fondationhopitalmagog.org/je-donne/
or at l'Envolée, team of palliative care volunteers https://lenvoleemagog.org/don/