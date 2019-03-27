Home

Estelle (Fortier) Blouin

Estelle (Fortier) Blouin Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Estelle Mary (Fortier) Blouin on March 26th, 2019 at the age of 82. 
Beloved wife of George Blouin. Mother of Patricia (Michel Noble), Victoria, Daniel (Line Massie), Elizabeth, Stephen, Andrea (Richard Cookman) and Holly. 
Cherished grandmother of Rick (Nathalie), Emilie (Richard), David (Kendra), Lydia (Clint) and Shawn Noble (Kendra), Kathryn and Jennifer Baldwin (Sidi), Kevin Plunkett, Jeffery and Angela Cleary, Amanda and Leeanne Blouin Cookman. Great-grandmother of Kristen, Madeline, ­Evangeline, Graedon, Genevieve, Abigail, Gabrielle, Benjamin, Liam and Jamal.
Predeceased by grandsons Anthony and Phillip. Sister of Rev. John (Shirley), David (Ellie), Raymond (Lynne), predeceased by Paul (Judy).
She also leaves to mourn many family and friends. 
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at St. Andrew's ­Presbyterian Church, 1169 route 243, Melbourne, QC from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ­followed by a celebration of her life at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the CHUS Foundation or to the Canadian ­ would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
