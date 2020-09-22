It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Mary Buckland (née Hudson) at the CHUS Fleurimont on September 17th, 2020 at the age of 100 years and six months. Daughter of the late Annie and John Hudson, she was born and raised in Coaticook, Qc. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Buckland of Magog, Qc. Beloved mother to Susan (the late Michael Benoit), Michael (Dawn Hamilton) and Nancy (Randy McKelvey). Cherished Grammie to Steven (Penny), Laurie (Scott), Cheryl, Linda (John), Karen, Christopher (Pierre), April, Paul (Tracey), Matthew (Allison), Marcus (Tanya), Joseph (Julia) and Victoria. Great-grandmother to 31 and great-great-grandmother to 19. Sister to the late Irene (the late Bernie Woodard), the late Herbert (Nellie), the late Catherine (the late Sylva Perreault), the late Dorothy (the late Wilton Doyle), the late Tillie (the late Rudolph Gibson), Thomas (Lillian) and Fred.
She also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and extended family members who were very dear to her.
Esther was a skilled quilter who also loved to garden, spend time with and bake for, her adoring family.
Family and friends will meet at the Ledoux Funeral Complex, Friday, September 25th from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 26th from 9 to 11 a.m. for visitation.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the immediate family only in the chapel of the funeral home followed by the burial at the Pine Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dre Catherine Gibeault and the nurses from the CLSC for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Esther's preferred charities; the Canadian Cancer Society
https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=q; the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada https://www.coeuretavc.ca/impliquez-vous/faites-un-don; or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada https://alzheimer.ca/fr/estrie.