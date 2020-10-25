1/
Esther Trussler
1938-2020
At the Argyll Residence, on October 21st, 2020, died at the age of 82 years of age, Mrs. Esther Trussler, wife of the late Mr. Albert Head. She was the daughter of the late Wilfrid Trussler and the late Hazel-Irene Hetherington.

She leaves to mourn her children: Debbie Head, Linda Fulford, Jo-Ann Head; her grandchildren: Nadia Carrier, Jonathan Carrier, Mélanie Head, Carl Head Jutras, Jesse Head; her great-grandchildren and other family members. She will be missed by a lot of friends.

Family will have visitations on October 27th, 2020, from 1:30 to 2:30  p.m. at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College, Sherbrooke, J1M 1T9. Burial will follow at St-Peter's cemetery.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
