Passed away after a long illness at the Foyer Sutton, April 24th, 2020, in his 91st year, lifelong resident of West Sutton, Qc. He leaves to mourn his children: Barbara (Michel), Brian, his grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, and Britney, his four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and dear friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the preventive measures put in place, a celebration of his life will take place at the BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, Qc 450.266.6061 at a later date, which will be announced on our website at complexefuneraire.ca
The family would like thank all who cared for Mr. Perkins in the past few years, especially the Fleurimont CHUS, le Prévoir, BMP Hospital, Le Manoir Sutton and the Foyer Sutton for all the great care rendered to Mr. Perkins.
Donations in his memory to the Canadian Kidney Foundation, or the BMP Foundation, would be appreciated by the family.
bmpfoundation.ca
kidney.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 28, 2020