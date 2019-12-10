|
|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our precious mother Ethel Elsie Hughes Murphy, on December 8th, 2019 in her 98th year at Grace Village.
Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Murphy. Dearest and treasured Mom to Robert (Lisa Desruisseaux), Elsie (Leo Valcourt) and Henry (Renée Rodrigue); cherished Grandma of Nancy Valcourt, Colin, Cameron, Christopher, Cassandra, Donovan and Callahan Murphy. Loving great-grandma of Jean-Paul and Paul Andrew. Daughter of the late Archie and Pearl Hughes. Dear sister of the late Edna, late Esther (late Frederick Dix), late Osborn, late Margaret, late Bertha (late Norman Cowhard), Leona (late John Weglowski) and the late Edith. Sister-in-law to the late Albert Murphy. Wonderful dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews who all enjoyed going to the Murphy farm and the good times around Aunt Ethel's dining room table.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, on Friday, December 13th, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life.
The family wishes to thank the health care team at Grace Village for the care and compassion to our Mom.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 11, 2019