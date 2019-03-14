Eula Cathcart (nee Raycraft), a life-long resident of Lennoxville/Sherbrooke passed away peacefully on March 5th at the Grace Village.

Born in 1920, Eula graduated as an RN and married her true love Midge Cathcart during the build-up to World War II. Her family began when her oldest was born while Midge was overseas. She is survived by her two daughters Judith Rae (Neville Ross) and Patricia, her two grandsons Mitchell (Jen) and Brian (Barb) and two great-grandsons Graeson and ­Fischer. She will be dearly missed by them all.

Eula chose a career helping people as a pediatric nurse in the Sherbrooke ­Hospital. The lives she touched are countless and her impact on people began in their earliest days. Eula was active in the community as an avid curler, golfer and bridge player. She and Midge were equally involved with the Sherbrooke Fusiliers and as members of the Legion & "The Hut" in Lennoxville. These two were often the life of the party and their company was enjoyed by all who were fortunate enough to be in their presence. Eula's list of friends was long, and she mourned many of them over the last few decades.

Eula, we know that you're back in the arms of your dearest husband and your friends have an open chair waiting for you at the bridge table. Rest well and we look forward to seeing you again.

At Eula's request, there will be no funeral and she will be interned alongside of Midge later in the summer. Should you wish to do so, any donations in Eula's name should be directed to the war museum at "The Hut" or to Grace Village. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 15, 2019