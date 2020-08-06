It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyne Bennett (nee Strapps) on August 1st, 2020 at the Renaissance Manoir St-Francis in Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), Qc at the age of 98.

Evelyne was the wife of the late Garnet (Sy) Bennett and the mother of Bryan, Vardyn (Bill) and Sharon (Dennis Thompson) and the late Beverley. She will be missed by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her sister-in law Beth Strapps and special niece and friend Eileen Clarke, along with many other family and friends.

A graveside service will take place at the Reedsville Cemetery Route 108 south, North Hatley, Qc on Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Manoir and extend a special thank you to Doctor Ferenczi for his compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

The family regrets that due to Covid 19 there will be no reception following the service.



