Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 74. Son of the late Chesley Banfill and the late Violet Smith.
He leaves to mourn his wife Mathilda Dubé, his children Jo-Anne (Jeffrey Johnson), Suzanne (Michael Sylvester) and Marc, his grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Ashley, Meagan and Nathan as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at Ste-Bibiane Church Cemetery in Richmond this summer. Date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Children's Wish Foundation would be much appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 5, 2019