More Obituaries for Faith Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Nancy Schneider


1963 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faith Nancy Schneider Obituary
After a brief battle with cancer Faye passed away on October 16, 2018 in Oshawa, Ontario.
Faye was born March 11, 1963, the only daughter of Philip John ­Schneider and Violet May Ashton, both deceased. She was predeceased by her older brother Larry Schneider. Left to mourn, in deep sadness, are her ­husband Frank Miller; daughters ­Natalie Miller and Melanie Jodoin (Miller), son-in-law Jacob Jodoin; grandchildren Caressa and Chloe; her brothers Philip Schneider and Tim Schneider; sisters in law Debbie Schneider and Linda Adams; nephews Jarrel Schneider, Scott Rodd, Cody Schneider, Austin Schneider, Thomas Schneider; nieces Renata Schneider, Rebecca Schneider, Vanessa Schneider, Megan Schneider, Crista Bouzane-Rodd, Sherry Rodd.
Funeral and burial will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cimetière Hunter's Mills Cemetery, 1 chemin du Moulin à Scie, Frelighsburg, Quebec.
In her memory, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 31 to June 5, 2019
