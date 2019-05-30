|
|
After a brief battle with cancer Faye passed away on October 16, 2018 in Oshawa, Ontario.
Faye was born March 11, 1963, the only daughter of Philip John Schneider and Violet May Ashton, both deceased. She was predeceased by her older brother Larry Schneider. Left to mourn, in deep sadness, are her husband Frank Miller; daughters Natalie Miller and Melanie Jodoin (Miller), son-in-law Jacob Jodoin; grandchildren Caressa and Chloe; her brothers Philip Schneider and Tim Schneider; sisters in law Debbie Schneider and Linda Adams; nephews Jarrel Schneider, Scott Rodd, Cody Schneider, Austin Schneider, Thomas Schneider; nieces Renata Schneider, Rebecca Schneider, Vanessa Schneider, Megan Schneider, Crista Bouzane-Rodd, Sherry Rodd.
Funeral and burial will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cimetière Hunter's Mills Cemetery, 1 chemin du Moulin à Scie, Frelighsburg, Quebec.
In her memory, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 31 to June 5, 2019