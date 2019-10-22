|
Peacefully at La Maison au Diapason in Bromont, QC., on Tuesday, October 15th, at the age of 75, passed away Faye Nan Barnes, beloved wife of Leonard Waterhouse.
She leaves to mourn her children, Ross (Susan), Wanda (Ross) and Robert (Suzanne), her grandchildren, John (Katryn), late Leigh-Ann (Steven), Mariah (Nick), Amy, Gayle (Jesse), Kevin (Alexandra), Jason (Ashley), Rebecca (Frank), Rebecca (Drew), Thomas and Kassandra (Dave), her 18 great-grandchildren, children of Mr. Waterhouse, Pamela, Christopher, James, Johnathan, Becky, Rebecca, David and Dana, and grandchildren of Mr. Waterhouse, her brothers and sisters, Richard (Betty), Valerie (Gérald), Myles (Ann) and Stella (Scott), her sister-in-law, Iris (Leslie), her brothers-in-law, Albert (Caroline) and Hayden (Lynn), numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Desourdy Funeral Home, 101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the chapel service.
The burial will take place at George Cemetery in Mansonville, followed by a reception at the Anglican Church Hall, 309 Main St. in Mansonville.
Donations in her memory may be made to La Maison au Diapason via their website at: www.audiapason.org or by mail: George Cemetery C/O Johanne George, 259 Rte Mansonville, Mansonville, QC J0E 1X0 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 23, 2019