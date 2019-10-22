Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desourdy inc
101 Jean-Besré Street
Cowansville, QC J2K 0L3
450-263-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Nan (Barnes) Waterhouse


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Nan (Barnes) Waterhouse Obituary
Peacefully at La Maison au Diapason in Bromont, QC., on Tuesday, October 15th, at the age of 75, passed away Faye Nan Barnes, beloved wife of Leonard Waterhouse.
She leaves to mourn her children, Ross (Susan), Wanda (Ross) and Robert (Suzanne), her grandchildren, John ­(Katryn), late Leigh-Ann (Steven), Mariah (Nick), Amy, Gayle (Jesse), Kevin (Alexandra), Jason (Ashley), Rebecca (Frank), Rebecca (Drew), Thomas and Kassandra (Dave), her 18 great-grandchildren, children of Mr. ­Waterhouse, Pamela, Christopher, James, Johnathan, Becky, Rebecca, David and Dana, and grandchildren of Mr. Waterhouse, her brothers and sisters, Richard (Betty), Valerie (Gérald), Myles (Ann) and Stella (Scott), her sister-in-law, Iris (Leslie), her brothers-in-law, Albert (Caroline) and Hayden (Lynn), numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at Desourdy Funeral Home, 101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the chapel service.
The burial will take place at George Cemetery in Mansonville, followed by a ­reception at the Anglican Church Hall, 309 Main St. in Mansonville.
Donations in her memory may be made to La Maison au Diapason via their ­website at: www.audiapason.org or by mail: George Cemetery C/O Johanne George, 259 Rte Mansonville, Mansonville, QC J0E 1X0 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries