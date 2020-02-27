|
|
At the CHUS Fleurimont on February 22, 2020, following a fall on the ice, Mr. Félix Allard, husband of Mrs. Reine Boisvert, residing in Foster, passed away with his family by his side, at the age of 88. Born in St-Étienne-de-Bolton, he was the eldest son of the late Mrs. Olive Armstrong and the late Mr. Aimé Allard.
Besides his wife Reine, he leaves to mourn his daughter Huguette Allard (Robert Ferrari), his daughter's mother Noëlla Délisle, his siblings the late Aldéric Allard, Alcide Allard (Paulette Robert), Yvette Allard (Jean Dagenais).
He also leaves to mourn his parents-in-law the late Georges-Émile Boisvert (Rita Bouchard), members of his in-laws Robert (Nicole Plante), Jean (Louise Bérubé), Lise (Normand Dufresne), Denis, Lucie (late Gene McGovern), Lyne (Bruno Lacasse), Stéphane (Françoise Normandin), as well as his nephews, nieces, cousins and his many friends.
Félix worked for a long time with his parents, brothers and sister in the Armstrong Gravel and Sandpit in Foster. Félix had a great gift for handling heavy equipment which, in 1961, led him to co-found the company Allard et Allard Construction (Aimé Allard). In 1962, Félix cofounded Béton Suprême of Foster. Since 1983, with Cilix Transport, he has been pleased to provide a delivery service for cement plants. At the same time, Félix became the owner of Domaine des Érables where he developed multiple services (formerly the family business of Camping Maple Beach).
Félix is at Les Résidences Funéraires Bessette of Waterloo. The family will welcome relatives and friends at Les Résidences Funéraires Bessette in Waterloo, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m.; as well as Monday, March 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m.; and on Tuesday, March 3, funeral day, starting at 9 to 10 a.m., at which time the funeral cortege will depart to go to the Church of St-Étienne-De-Bolton where service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment in the St-Etienne-de-Bolton cemetery will take place at a later date.
At the family's request, please refrain from sending flowers. However, for the sustainability of nature, a donation to the Fondation des Terres du Lac Brome Inc. and to Renaissance Lac Brome would be appreciated. Donation forms and envelopes will be available at the funeral home in Waterloo.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020