It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Firmin (Tibi) St-Pierre on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 90 at the BMP Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Frances Willey, his children Diane, Pierre (Pierrette), Marsha, Robert (Linda), Thomas (Pam), Daniel and Patricia (Gordon), his grandchildren Jonathan (Valérie), Cynthia (Andrew), Karen (J.F.), Megan (Isouf), Erika (Carl), Ryan (Dominic), Michelle (Addison), Jamie (Carey), Simon, Jesse (Erica) and Dylan (Samantha). He also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, his brother François (Eileen) and sister Lucille, as well as many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff at BMP Hospital, Knowlton Clinic and Uniprix pharmacy who provided excellent care and treated him with dignity and great kindness during his illness.
A private memorial service was held on Sunday, March 8 for close family members.
For those wishing to do so, a donation to the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital can be made in his memory.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020