Suddenly at their home on Feb. 5th, 2019, Forrest left this world for a ­better place, free of pain and with those that have gone before him. Forrest joins his baby girl Meredith and leaves behind his best friend and love of his life, Missy (Cross), his three treasured children, Ava, Greyson and Brynnley. His ­loving mother and father, Judy Grapes and Dale Brooks (Betty Lou), father-in-law Glen (Mona late mother-in-law) and mother-in-law Sue Cross. His brothers, Michael (Cynthia), Galon (Denise), Carson ­(Isabelle), sister Sam (Mike). His ­sisters-in-law, Ashley, Suzanne and Marie. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Armed Forces buddies.

To know Forrest was to love ­Forrest. He will be remembered for his big heart, infectious laugh and contagious smile. Forrest was highly respected by all who knew him and will be sadly missed by all.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.