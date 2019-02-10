Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Mt. Cheam Funeral Home
45865 Hocking Ave
Chilliwack, BC V2P1B5
(604) 793-4555
For more information about
Forrest Brooks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Dale Brooks


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Forrest Dale Brooks Obituary
Suddenly at their home on Feb. 5th, 2019, Forrest left this world for a ­better place, free of pain and with those that have gone before him. Forrest joins his baby girl Meredith and leaves behind his best friend and love of his life, Missy (Cross), his three treasured children, Ava, Greyson and Brynnley. His ­loving mother and father, Judy Grapes and Dale Brooks (Betty Lou), father-in-law Glen (Mona late mother-in-law) and mother-in-law Sue Cross. His brothers, Michael (Cynthia), Galon (Denise), Carson ­(Isabelle), sister Sam (Mike). His ­sisters-in-law, Ashley, Suzanne and Marie. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Armed Forces buddies.
To know Forrest was to love ­Forrest. He will be remembered for his big heart, infectious laugh and contagious smile. Forrest was highly respected by all who knew him and will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.