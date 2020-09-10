1/1
Frances Anne (Gillander) Shea
1931-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Anne Gillander at the Wales Home on September 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Colin Gillander and late Wanda MacLeod, she is predeceased by her husband Michael Shea and her daughter Lori. She leaves to mourn her children Stephen (Kelley) and James (Ann), her grandchildren Amanda, Christopher, Kyle, Daniel (Chelsea) and great grandson James. She also leaves her sister Dorothy.
A graveside service will be held at the St. Anne's Cemetery in Richmond, Que., on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Fondation.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
