It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Frances Mackey. Following a courageous battle with cancer, Frances passed away at home on December 21, 2019 in her 74th year. Frances leaves to mourn her loving husband of 54 years, Norman, her children Timothy (Christine), Kevin (Theresa), Karen (Gilbert), her grandchildren Liam, Nicholas (Deborah), Samantha (Guillaume), Michael, Ashley (Tyler) and Melina, her step-grandchildren Kenneth (Frédérique), Kyle (Curtis), her great-grandchildren Jordyn, April and Alyssa as well and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitations will be at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street in Lennoxville on January 3, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on January 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the service at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 27, 2019