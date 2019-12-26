Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Caroline Mackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Caroline Mackey Obituary
It is with great sadness that the ­family announces the passing of Frances Mackey. Following a ­courageous battle with cancer, Frances passed away at home on ­December 21, 2019 in her 74th year. Frances leaves to mourn her loving husband of 54 years, Norman, her children Timothy (Christine), Kevin (Theresa), Karen (Gilbert), her grandchildren Liam, Nicholas (Deborah), Samantha (Guillaume), Michael, ­Ashley (Tyler) and Melina, her step-grandchildren Kenneth (Frédérique), Kyle (Curtis), her great-grandchildren Jordyn, April and Alyssa as well and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.  

Visitations will be at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College Street in Lennoxville on January 3, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on January 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the service at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -