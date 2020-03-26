|
|
Frances, aged 84, passed away in the early morning on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 in Prescott, Ontario.
She was the loving and devoted widow of John Cunningham, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage together before his passing in 2017.
She will be sorrowfully missed by her children: Wendy (Pierre), Doug (Elaine), Barry (Lorraine), Jamie (Carolyn). Also mourning are her grandchildren: Matthew (Izabela), Sean (Lisa); Kristin (Justin), Ashley (Chris); Brittany (Jason), Anthony, Brian; Brandon (Nicole), Megan (Matthew), Connor (Riana); great-grandchildren: Kami; Lexus, Raynen; Kira. Frances was predeceased by her siblings: Myrtle, George, Ken and Ethel. She is survived by her sisters: Elsie, Bernice and Bev, and brothers Gary (Lois) and Gordon.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks both to the Palliative Care Unit at Brockville General Hospital and Bayshore Home Health for the care they received during this time.
Frances was also loved dearly by other extended family members, friends and members of the community.
The family has yet to make visitation or other service plans and would appreciate everyone's privacy during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wales Home would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 27, 2020