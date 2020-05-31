Our dear Mum passed away on May 25th after a brief illness, just short of her 102nd birthday. She was the daughter of Alfred ("Brownie") and Lillian Baker; the loving and devoted wife of Merritt Collin Pharo (d. 1997); sister to Douglas (d. 1945); most amazing mother to Nancy Henrico, Sandra Henrico (Peter), Judy (Bob), and Andy (Norah); cherished grandmother ("Nine") to Joanne, Christine (David) Michael, Kurt (Carina), Lee Anne (Mike), Adrienne (Cam), and Connor; and great-grandmother to Emma Grace, Brielle, Brooke, Bradley, Matthew, Noa, and River.

Mum was born in Sherbrooke, grew up in Lennoxville, graduated from Bishop's University (BA '39, B.Ed. '40), married my Dad and set up home in Thetford Mines and became part of the close-knit Pharo family. She was a homemaker, an educator, and an artist – family and friends all have her paintings on their walls. Her happiest times were at the cottage where there were always lots of family, friends, visitors, kids, and dogs. There was always room for one more around her table.

The family would like to thank the Manoir Beaconsfield particularly Sabrina, Donna, Brenda, Melissa, Caitlyn, Lance, and Shirley for their amazing support of our Mum, particularly during the 9 weeks of isolation. Also, thanks to Dr. Iqbal and Dr. Dollois who managed Mum's health with great care.

Donations in memory of Mum may be made to Ormstown Elementary School, 7 Georges Street, Ormstown, Québec, J0S 1K0 (https://oes.nfsb.qc.ca) to support student programs and services.

A Memorial Service will take place in Sherbrooke at a later date.



