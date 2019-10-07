|
|
Francis "Frank" Gilbert Gale, age 94, born April 3, 1925, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Fredericton, New Brunswick. He is survived by his sons David (Maria) of Coquitlam, BC, and Stephen (Debra) of Kelowna, BC, and grandchildren Olivia and Simon; also survived by brother Royce of Sherbrooke, QC, and Philip of Hudson, QC, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Ann (Turner) and by parents Royce and Doris Gale of Waterville, QC.
Frank served in the RCAF in World War II (FLT42 Flight Engineer - Halifax Bomber). After, he became a helicopter pilot who flew with Universal Helicopters and the Canadian Coast Guard in Newfoundland. He was a radio "Ham" operator for over 65 years, an aircraft modeller and a long-time member of COPA.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service or visitation by request. A private interment will follow at a later date in the Gale family plot in the Greenwood Cemetery in Waterville, QC. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa, ON; St. Paul's United Church, Fredericton, NB; or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcadamsfh.com.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 8, 2019