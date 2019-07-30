|
In Cowansville, July 26, 2019, at the age of 86 years, passed away Mrs. Françoise Gagné. She was the spouse of the late Mr. Guy Dagenais, residing in
Foster. She leaves to mourn her sister: Jeannine, her children: Jean-Marc (Sharon), Louise (Richard); her grandchildren: Jean-Jacques, Alexandre, Marianne, Colton; her great-grandchildren: Skye, Eloic, Emrick; as well as other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Chartwell Résidence Principale of Cowansville as well as the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital for the excellent care given.
Cremation was held in Granby at the Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette crematorium.
The family will welcome friends and family to LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE DE WATERLOO, Saturday, August 3, 2019 starting at 9 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Église St-Bernardin of Waterloo. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Forms available at the funeral home or online at www.fmcoeur.com.
