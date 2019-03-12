Home

Frank Harding


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Harding Obituary
Frank Harding, Poet, Bike Mechanic and Free Spirit died of a heart attack on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 65.
He was the most devoted husband of Marie-Christine Richard and an ­outstanding father to his son Lucas.
We will all miss him for his thinking outside the box and his extremely gentle soul.
A funeral service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 201 Main Street, North Hatley, Quebec on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019
