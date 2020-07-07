1/1
Franz Lettner
1933-2020
Mr. Franz Lettner passed away at the CHUS-Hotel Dieu, Sherbrooke, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 86. He was the son of the late Georg Lettner and the late Franziska Muhleker and the loving husband of the late Denise Barriault, living in Sherbrooke (Lennoxville).
Mr. Lettner leaves to mourn his daughters: Eva (Kevin), Kristine (Kevin); his grandchildren: Anja, William, Kali, Sydney, Haley; his brothers and sisters: the late Georg (feu Kathy), Hans (Ron), and Margarethe (the late Josef); his brothers and sisters-in-law: René (Louise), Jeannine, Ginette (Michel), Sylvio (France); as well as many nephews, nieces other friends and relatives.
Family and friends will gather at the Steve L. Elkas Complex (4230 Bertrand-Fabi), on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by an intimate service at 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank all the personnel at the CLSC (with a special mention to Mark and Louise), and Dr. Hanel, for the kind and professional care given to Mr. Lettner. A special thanks also to Chris Nichol for his invaluable support throughout his illness.
As a memorial tribute, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
