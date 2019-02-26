Home

Freda Hazel Perkins

Freda Hazel Perkins Obituary
PERKINS: Freda, Hazel, in her 92nd year, daughter of the late Ralph Perkins and the late Vivian Noble, passed away at the Wales Home on February 20th, 2019. She leaves to mourn her devoted companion, Jack Hobbs, her brothers Laurie Perkins, the late Elmer Perkins, the late Maynard Perkins, her sister Zilda Milne, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Danville Protestant Cemetery in the spring. The family ­extends its sincere gratitude to all the Wales Home staff for the kind and excellent care given to Freda these past years.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 27, 2019
