More Obituaries for Frederick Montague
Frederick James Montague


1926 - 2019
Frederick James Montague Obituary
Beloved son of the late Alfred and Emily (Williams) Montague. Died Friday, ­December 13, 2019 surrounded by family and deeply loved. Fred was born and raised in Montreal and served proudly in the Canadian Navy, 1943-45. He worked for Bell Canada from 1946 until his retirement in 1987. Fred was a world traveler, a ­dedicated student of British history and an avid golfer – a passion he shared with his children and grandchildren for many years. He leaves to mourn Marian (Neafsey), his beloved wife of 69 years, brother Steve (Mary Hoerig), children John, Jane and Willa (Jamie Crooks), grandchildren Lindsay, David, Bill, James, Stephanie and Sam, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his brother Bill, his son Jamie, and his grandson Ryan. 
The family thanks the Wales Home, Cleveland, Quebec, for its excellent and compassionate care in Fred's final days. A memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held in Montreal in the spring of 2020.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 23, 2019
