Gail Lydia (Vokey) Oliver
1942 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, Ontario on August 16. Loving wife of Earl (Bud) Oliver for 61 years. Married in Brigham, Quebec, on Valentine's Day 1959. Loving mother of Arnold, Susan and Earl and devoted grandmother to Vanessa Oliver. Sister of Robert Vokey of California and Derek Vokey of Cowansville.

And up until recently, loved her yearly summer trips to PEI to visit with her two sons. She was a history buff. Gail loved spending time traveling to visit historical landmarks, in Canada and the USA.

A woman of great integrity and strength, who Loved cooking for her family. Thanksgiving, Christmas and any special occasion were yearly highlights. Avid reader of historical documentaries, and mystery novels.

She will be dearly missed, by all who of have come to know Gail.

Celebration of Life will take place on September 19 at Fairmount Cemetery, Sutton, Quebec, at 1 p.m.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
