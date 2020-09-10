1/1
Galvin, Maurice and Veilleux, Monica
In Sherbrooke, on May 28, 2020, at the age of 91, Mr. Maurice Galvin, passed away. He was the husband of the late Monica Veilleux, who died on February 13, 2017. Both lived in Sherbrooke.
The church service will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church (20 East Gordon Street, Sherbrooke) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the presence of the ashes of Mr. Galvin and Mrs. Veilleux. The ashes will then be interred at the St. Michael's Cemetery.
Mr. Maurice Galvin and Mrs. Monica Veilleux are survived by their children: Robert (Mélanie), Patrick (Maria) and Ann-Marie (François); their granddaughters: Amy and Emilie; Monica's sister: Stella, as well as Monica's deceased brothers and sisters: William, Brendan, Henry, Michael, Mary, Eileen, Angela as well as leaving several nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends in mourning.
Funeral management and cremation were entrusted to:
STEVE?L. ELKAS?FUNERAL HOME
4230 Bertrand-Fabi, Sherbrooke QC
PHONE: 819-565-1155
FAX: 819-820-8872
info@steveelkas.com
www.steveelkas.com

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
