Gareth Forgrave


1917 - 2019
Gareth Forgrave Obituary
Miss Gareth Forgrave passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at the Wales Home in her 103rd year. Gareth leaves to mourn her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Geraldine Lowry (Hazen), Helen Johnston (Kenneth), and her brother Grant Forgrave (Evelyn).

Gareth served as Lieutenant of the Royal Canadian Navy and continued a long civilian nursing career in Montreal and Ottawa before retiring in Lennoxville.
 
A graveside service will be held at the Eaton Cemetery, Rte. 210, ­Cookshire-Eaton on July 13th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.  A celebration of life will follow at the Bulwer Community Center.
 
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
 
The family wishes to express their gratitude to staff at the Wales Home for the attentive care they provided.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 4 to July 8, 2019
