With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Garnet Matthews in Argyle, Wisconsin on February 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was the beloved husband of the late Penny Hodge Matthews (formerly of Cookshire-Eaton). Son of the late Murdina and Wallace Matthews.
Loving father of Victoria (Mathew Bollig) of WI, Daniel (Lisa) of WI, Kimberly (Mark) of IA, and Stephanie of WI. Cherished grandfather to Summer, Mathew, Nathaniel, Autumn, Victor and Winter and great-grand- father to Zora and Zaydenn. Siblings: Colleen Matthews and the late Karen Matthews.
A Celebration of Life for Penny and Garnet will be at a later date in Cookshire-Eaton, Quebec.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 17, 2020