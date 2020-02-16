Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garnet Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnet W. Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garnet W. Matthews Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Garnet Matthews in Argyle, Wisconsin on February 12, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of the late Penny Hodge Matthews (formerly of Cookshire-Eaton). Son of the late Murdina and Wallace Matthews.

Loving father of Victoria (Mathew Bollig) of WI, Daniel (Lisa) of WI, Kimberly (Mark) of IA, and Stephanie of WI. Cherished grandfather to Summer, Mathew, Nathaniel, Autumn, Victor and Winter and great-grand- father to Zora and Zaydenn. Siblings: Colleen Matthews and the late Karen Matthews.

A Celebration of Life for Penny and Garnet will be at a later date in Cookshire-Eaton, Quebec.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -