Garrett J. White


1947 - 2020
Garrett J. White Obituary
Garret James Wright (Gary) of Arthurette, NB, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 1, 2020.
Gary was the son of the late Clifton and Annie (Deadman) Wright. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years Karen Wright (Moreton); his daughter Amanda Wright and grandson Nelson Oswald of Hawkesbury, ON; his sisters Kathie Royer (late Larry) of Chilliwack, BC, Linda Jersey (Kenneth) of Mansonville, QC, Cindy Kingwell (John) of Dartmouth, NS; his brothers George Wright (Brenda) of Tillsonburg, ON, Rodney Wright (Susan) of Fulford, QC, along with several nieces and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, his daughters Melissa and Kimberley Wright and his sister Beverly Wright.
Respecting Gary's wishes, there will be no funeral service held. Interment will be in Cowansville, Quebec at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 14, 2020
