It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garth Burrill, of Edmonton, at the age of 99. He is survived by his loving wife Doris of nearly 70 years; his sons William (Susan) Burrill and Allan Burrill; his daughter Linda (Ryan) Markowski; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nephews and nieces.
The greatest joy for Garth was his family and friends. He loved doing puzzles, playing cards and reading stories with his family especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always there when you needed help with everything from yard work, fixing vehicles to building garages or homes.
He will be missed by all but we take comfort knowing that he is an angel watching over us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 11, 2019