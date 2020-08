Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away suddenly at his residence on August 5, 2020 in his 68th year.

Gary leaves to mourn his mother Rita, his sisters Shirley (George), Greta (Martin), Joy (Perry), Helen (Gilles) and Judy (Claude). He was predeceased by his father Clayton and brother Dale.

He also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to Covid-19 a private family burial will take place at a later date.

