Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his family and is now singing praises in the presence of his Lord.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 48 years Helen MacDonald (Rublee) and his children Marion (Shane Heath), Esther (David Vidal), Gary Dan, Glen (Andrea Jank) Kassaye, Joe and his grandchildren Micah Heath, Naomi Heath, Elijah Heath, Maria Vidal, Jack Vidal and Amari MacDonald.
He also leaves to mourn his brother Donald MacDonald, his sister Susan MacDonald (Les), his great aunt Alice Price and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and his Green Ridge Baptist Church Family.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
