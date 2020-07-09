It is with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Gary William Parker at the age of 76. He passed away unexpectedly, July 1st, at Saint Mary's hospital. He worked at CP Railway, and after 40 years, he called it a day. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nicole Ouellette Parker, along with two sons; Lee and Scott, granddaughter Dylan, brother, Richard, sister, Linda (Ronnie Desjardins) nieces, nephews and relatives. He truly lived life with simple pleasures, playing old timer hockey, enjoying after the game moments with the guys, playing golf, traveling East coast, West coast, visiting Scott and Dylan. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all the people he was in contact with.

We love you very much, till we meet again.

Family, friends and others, whose lives Gary touched are invited to the Collins, Clarke, MacGillivray and White, Funeral home, 222 autoroute 20, Pointe-Claire, Qc, H9S 3X6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, September 7th, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store