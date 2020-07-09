1/1
Gary William Parker
1944-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Gary William Parker at the age of 76. He passed away unexpectedly, July 1st, at Saint Mary's hospital. He worked at CP Railway, and after 40 years, he called it a day. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nicole Ouellette Parker, along with two sons; Lee and Scott, granddaughter Dylan, brother, Richard, sister, Linda (Ronnie Desjardins) nieces, nephews and relatives. He truly lived life with simple pleasures, playing old timer hockey, enjoying after the game moments with the guys, playing golf, traveling East coast, West coast, visiting Scott and Dylan. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all the people he was in contact with.
We love you very much, till we meet again.
Family, friends and others, whose lives Gary touched are invited to the Collins, Clarke, MacGillivray and White, Funeral home, 222 autoroute 20, Pointe-Claire, Qc, H9S 3X6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, September 7th, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac
222 Autoroute 20
Pointe-Claire, QC H9S3X6
5144831870
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved