It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Evan at the Wales Home, Richmond, QC on December 24, 2019 at the age of 89 with family by his side.
Son of the late Norman Coote and the late Grace Smith. Evan leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 65 years Freda (Clark) and son Lyman and his daughter Kim (Roger). Cherished grampa of Jenny, Jancie (Cody), Wanda (Luke), Vanessa (Keith), Jillian (Craig), Logan, Angela (Ben) and Zachary. Great grandpa of Sydney, McCabe, Haiden, Kiran, Wyatt, Ava, Mallory, Lenai, Breann, Payton, Hailey, Braden. Predeceased by sons Nathan, Trevor, Terry, daughter Karen and brothers Lyman, Galen, Gordon and Elwin. Also predeceased by 3 half brothers and 5 half sisters. He also leaves to mourn his daughter-in-law Julie (late Terry) sisters-in-law Margaret, Hazel (Reg), Marjorie (William), brother-in-law Neal Lester (Sandra) and sister-in-law Nicole Clark (late Lawrence). He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation and service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish to donate in Evan's memory may be made to the South Durham United Church c/o Mary Gunter, 230 Gregoire St. South Durham, QC J0H 2C0 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 3, 2020