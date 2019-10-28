|
|
Peacefully at his home in Mansonville, on October 20th, 2019, at the age of 99, George passed away. Predeceased by his wife of 79 years Katherine.
He leaves to mourn his two children Joe (late Claudette) and Ingrid, his grandchildren Gerry (Sylvie) and Lydia (Philipp), his great-grandchildren, Tanya (Eric), Kassandra, Philipp (Keelin), Derek (Joanie) and Evan also his great-great-grandchildren Jacob and Constance.
George was born in Yugoslavia and immigrated with his family after the war. George was an inspiration, a hardworking man who devoted his life for his family to have a bright future in Canada. He always put his family first and his memory will live on.
The family would like to thank the outstanding service received from Robert Dufresne and the Mansonville CLSC and a special thanks to Wendy Hoglund, who cared for him until the end.
Family will receive condolences Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville, Qc.
In his memory, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 29, 2019