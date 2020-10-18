George Ronald Ticehurst, 84 years old, died peacefully after a struggle with cancer, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home near Perth, Ontario.

He is survived by his partner (Rosemarie) and was predeceased by his wife (Judith). He leaves his five siblings: Rupert (Brenda), Alden (Ann), Winona (Charles), Wayne (Mary) and Gwendolyn (Roderick) to mourn his passing.

Due to COVID 19, a private family gathering will take place in the spring of 2021 at the Marlington Cemetery in Quebec.

