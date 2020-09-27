1/1
Georges Maurice Lemieux
1929-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear dad, Georges Maurice Lemieux of Sutton on September 16, 2020 at the tender age of 91 years, at La Maison au Diapason in Bromont.
Predeceased by his wife Rae Gendron, his legacy is now in the hands of his children: Michèle (Michael Gould), Danièle (Brian Benedetti), Pierre (Pamela Maten), Julie (Richard Dion). Beloved grandpa to: Alida (Alex Colvin), William (Candice Talbot), Charles, Thomas; he will be remembered by all who had the good fortune of knowing him including his special friend, Gail Hurley. We are grateful for the love he bestowed on each and every one of us and inspired by the sense of humour present in his blue eyes to the very end.
Due to the advent of Covid-19, a reception in his honour will be held at a later date.
A gift in memoriam to La Fondation au Diapason in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.
www.audiapason.org/la-fondation/

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
