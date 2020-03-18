|
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Georgina (Gina) at Le Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke - Hôpital Fleurimont. Georgina slipped away peacefully, surrounded by family. Beloved wife for 62 years of Richard (Dick) Hornby and sister to Edith (Louie), the late Laura (Wilfred, deceased), John (Norma) and Robert (Joan). Devoted mother of Sharon (Erwin (Jr)), Karen (David), Laura (Gilles), Kathryn (Geoff), Wendy (Andrew). Adoring grandmother of Daniel (Nina), William, Jacob, Samuel, Aaron, Ann, Sarah, Ryan, Kara and Devon. Precious great-grandmother of Ryker and Everly, aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Gina was born and grew up in Cookshire. She and Dick lived in Sherbrooke, Cookshire and Ste Agathe Des Monts before settling in Georgeville. She spent a lifetime dedicated to her family and community. One of the happiest periods of her life was spent operating The Village Store and Post Office in Georgeville, of which she was the last Post Mistress. She valued any opportunity she had to support and build relationships with her community. She and Dick made Georgeville their home and she loved being an active member of the village.
In her later years, Gina loved working outside, especially in the garden, and she made sure that the house that she and Dick built was the center of every family gathering. She especially treasured each moment spent with her grandchildren (4 legged ones included) and great-grandchildren and they cherished their "Maw".
Gina's last message to all who loved her was the following: Please send me off with joy on this journey. I am certain that my consciousness survives, and my love will be with you still. I am grateful for the good life I have enjoyed enormously, for my own family, for Dick, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and for all the good friends.
The family would like to thank the extended Georgeville community for their outpouring of love and support. They would also like to extend their deep gratitude to the staff in the ICU at the CHUS for their kindness and compassionate care. Gina was committed to several community organizations. Her family would appreciate donations be made in her name to The Georgeville Community Association, St Georges Anglican Church Georgeville, La Fondation de l'Hôpital de Memphrémagog or La Fondation du CHUS, ICU department. A celebration of Gina's life will occur in Georgeville at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 19, 2020