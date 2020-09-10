It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Armstrong on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the CHUS in his 95th year. Loving husband to Vera McLeod Lemay and was predeceased by his first wife Mildred Pollack.

Gerry was the beloved stepfather to Danny Lemay (Maureen) and the late Linda Lemay (Richard Faucher); loving grandfather to Nicholas Faucher(Noémie), Jonathon Faucher (Amber), Colleen Loach(Dylan), Brent Loach(Ginette); great-grandfather to Julia, Jack, Mallika, and Sophia.

He is also survived by his nephew Steven Armstrong and sister in law Grace Armstrong and leaves to mourn other family members and many friends.

Gerry worked at Roy Marchand and also at J.S. Mitchell and was one of the original members of the Milby Golf Club. He loved to play golf, curl, fish, garden, and travel with Vera.

The family would like to thank the Wales Home for the wonderful care Gerry received during his many years living there. A thank you also to the nurses and doctors in the ICU at the CHUS for their compassionate care during Gerry's final days.

Family and friends will meet at the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home, 4230 Bertrand-Fabi, Sherbrooke QC on Friday, September 18th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 followed by the burial at the Malvern Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Wales Home, 506 Route 243 North, Cleveland, QC J0B 2H0 will be greatly appreciated by the family.



