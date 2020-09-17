At the Coaticook hospital, on September 16, 2020 passed away Mrs. Geraldine Gledhill Peters at age 97. Wife of the late Franklin Peters. She was from Dixville.



A private service will be held at a later date at the Crooker Brook cemetery.



She leaves to mourn her son Victor (Ann), her daughter Valerie (Paul), her grandchildren Ingrid (Richard), Jérémie (Mimi), Heidi (Dan), Youri (Émeraude) and Cédric (Alexanne), her great grandchildren Mattéo, Siméon and Elena.



A special thank you to the staff of the Résidence Boiscastel, CLSC and the Coaticook hospital for their good care. Donations to the Coaticook hospital would be appreciated.

