1/1
Geraldine Gledhill Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Coaticook hospital, on September 16, 2020 passed away Mrs. Geraldine Gledhill Peters at age 97. Wife of the late Franklin Peters. She was from Dixville.

A private service will be held at a later date at the Crooker Brook cemetery.

She leaves to mourn her son Victor (Ann), her daughter Valerie (Paul), her grandchildren Ingrid (Richard), Jérémie (Mimi), Heidi (Dan), Youri (Émeraude) and Cédric (Alexanne), her great grandchildren Mattéo, Siméon and Elena.

A special thank you to the staff of the Résidence Boiscastel, CLSC and the Coaticook hospital for their good care. Donations to the Coaticook hospital would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved