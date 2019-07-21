Home

Geraldine Hamilton-Wood


1931 - 2019
On July 15, 2019, at the age of 87 years, beloved wife of the late Ivan Henry Wood.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter Jennie Aulis, her son Allan Boulanger (Lise); her grandson Robert Duval (Catherine), along with many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive condolences at Jardin Urgel Bourgie, 8145 chemin de Chambly, St-Hubert (south of autoroute 30 at exit 73).

Visitation on Sunday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funeral service from the chapel on Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the cemetery garden.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 22, 2019
