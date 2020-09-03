Geraldine (Knutson) Swallow passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 in her 96th year. Geraldine was the wife of the late Leonard Swallow.

She is mother to Judy (Chris Bean), Joni (Gary Prucha), Leonard/Bud (Diane Salois), Jill (Walter Wantola). Aunt to Cheryl Swallow-Hooper. Grandmother to Michael, Jeffrey, and Jennifer Bean: Leonard (Preston) and Genevieve Swallow; Kristina and Walter (Gregory) Wantola. Great-grandmother to Sierra, Grace, Hannah, Briana, Joshua, Ryan, Londynn, Leonard (Hudson), Dawson, Lachlin, Ava, Luke and Walter (Hayden).

Due to the Covid-19 we will have only a Graveside Service at the Elmwood Cemetery, Sherbrooke, QC, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. and a celebration of life at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Wales Home for their excellent care and support during her final days. We would also like to thank the staff at the Grace Village for her time there.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.



