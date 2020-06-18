Gertrude Jean Stewart Stefano passed away at the Grace Village in Sherbrooke on June 10. Born Feb. 16, 1930 in Dalhousie, N.B. to Charles M. Stewart and Gertrude Miller. Graduated Valedictorian of Dalhousie High School in 1947, Mount Allison B.A. 1951, and Bishop's University High School Teachers Diploma 1952. Much loved sister of Honey (Clarence) both deceased, brother Jim (deceased), sister in law Jean Stewart, much loved sister Patsy (Ian deceased) and Mike's sister Mary Simard (Bob, deceased). After taking time off to raise her family, mom returned to teaching at Lennoxville Elementary School. Many of her former students say she was the best teacher they ever had, and she truly loved to teach. In her retirement, she enjoyed painting and going to lunch with friends.

Jean married Mike Stefano (deceased) in 1953 and together they raised three wonderful boys. Michael (Clarinda), Dave (deceased) Mary-Ellen, and Peter (Betty). Survived also by five Grandchildren, Nick, Richard, Patrick (Cassidy), Samuel, and Ilona and two special great-grandchildren from Patrick and Cassidy, Jack and Luke as well as many relatives and friends.

The family also thanks the Grace Village for the wonderful care received in the last part of life. Due to the current situation there will be no formal service at this time, and we would like to encourage donations to the Grace Village to help support them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store