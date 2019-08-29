|
|
Passed away, at the CHSLD-Argyll, Sherbrooke, QC, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Gilles Grimard, at the age of 84, was the beloved son of the late Lionel Grimard and the late Emerentienne Dostie and the loving husband of Deborah Warner, living in Sherbrooke, previously from Lennoxville.
As per Mr. Grimard's wishes there will be no visitation and a private service will be held.
Mr. Grimard leaves to mourn his wife: Deborah Warner; his children: Sherry (Nadia), Marc (Melina), Jennifer (Antoine); as well as his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank all the personnel of the CHSLD-Argyll (5th floor) for the kind and professional care given to Mr. Grimard. As a memorial tribute, donations to the Vitae Foundation, 375 Argyll, Sherbrooke, Qc, J1J 3H5 or www.fondationvitae.ca, would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 30, 2019