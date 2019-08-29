Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gilles Grimard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilles Grimard


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilles Grimard Obituary
Passed away, at the CHSLD-Argyll, Sherbrooke, QC, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Gilles Grimard, at the age of 84, was the beloved son of the late Lionel Grimard and the late ­Emerentienne Dostie and the loving husband of Deborah Warner, living in Sherbrooke, previously from Lennoxville.

As per Mr. Grimard's wishes there will be no visitation and a private service will be held.

Mr. Grimard leaves to mourn his wife: Deborah Warner; his children: Sherry (Nadia), Marc (Melina), ­Jennifer (Antoine); as well as his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

The family would like to thank all the personnel of the CHSLD-Argyll (5th floor) for the kind and ­professional care given to Mr. ­Grimard. As a memorial tribute, ­donations to the Vitae Foundation, 375 Argyll, Sherbrooke, Qc, J1J 3H5 or www.fondationvitae.ca, would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.