In Sherbrooke, November 13, 2020, at the age of 90 years passed away Mr. Glen Daigneault, spouse of Mrs. Yvette Lebel Daigneault, son of the late Georges and late Mary Ellen Daigneault.

Besides his spouse, Mr. Daigneault leaves to mourn his children: Mark (Hélène Boisvert), Jean (Rachel Gendron), Gaetan; his great-grandchildren: Nicolas (Stéphanie), Philippe (Ariane) and Romy (Will).

He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters: Doreen (Bill Bessant), Dora (Norman Haddon), Georges, Forest (Grace), Wesley (Freda) and Laura (Edward Bell).

He also leaves to mourn many nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the healthcare team of the Hôtel Dieu of Sherbrooke for the good care provided to Mr. Daigneault.

As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the société Alzheimer de l'Estrie https://alzheimer.ca/estrie/fr

A private ceremony will be held (family only, due to Covid-19) on Saturday, November 21 at the Coopérative funéraire de l'Estrie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store